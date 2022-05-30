Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AltaGas (ATGFF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AltaGas (OTCMKTS: ATGFF) in the last few weeks:
- 5/27/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$34.50.
- 5/27/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00.
- 5/27/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00.
- 5/27/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00.
- 5/19/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00.
- 4/29/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00.
- 4/19/2022 – AltaGas had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00.
ATGFF traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.96. 5,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $24.83.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AltaGas (ATGFF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.