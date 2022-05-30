Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Compass Group (CMPGY)

Compass Group (OTCMKTS: CMPGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2022 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,340 ($16.86) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88).

5/17/2022 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

5/16/2022 – Compass Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

5/12/2022 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43).

5/12/2022 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 2,050 ($25.80).

5/12/2022 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,750 ($22.02) to GBX 1,825 ($22.96).

5/9/2022 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

5/2/2022 – Compass Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

4/19/2022 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,720 ($21.64) to GBX 1,750 ($22.02).

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. Compass Group PLC has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.