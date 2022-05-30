Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stellantis (STLA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA):

5/17/2022 – Stellantis is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Stellantis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

5/10/2022 – Stellantis is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Stellantis had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Stellantis was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2022 – Stellantis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

4/26/2022 – Stellantis was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

STLA stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,758,000 after buying an additional 4,658,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,517,000. Finally, Bank of Italy raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 30,072,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,335 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

