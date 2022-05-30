Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Genie Energy (GNE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE: GNE) recently:

5/29/2022 – Genie Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Genie Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of Genie Energy stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNE. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new position in Genie Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in Genie Energy by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,264,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 263,901 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Genie Energy by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Genie Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

