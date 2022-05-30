Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TPST) in the last few weeks:

5/27/2022 – Tempest Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Tempest Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

5/26/2022 – Tempest Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

5/13/2022 – Tempest Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $10.00.

5/13/2022 – Tempest Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $35.00.

4/2/2022 – Tempest Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

In other Tempest Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 2,118,644 shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,999.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

