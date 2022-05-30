Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ: ALGM) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2022 – Allegro MicroSystems is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Allegro MicroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

5/11/2022 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $42.00.

4/25/2022 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Allegro MicroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $164,504,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,429,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,596,000 after purchasing an additional 718,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,102,000 after buying an additional 636,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

