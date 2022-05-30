Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 61.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 445,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 19.1% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 48,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

