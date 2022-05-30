Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Update

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the April 30th total of 5,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

WES stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 3.29. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.