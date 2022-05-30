Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Update

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the April 30th total of 5,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
WES stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 3.29. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
