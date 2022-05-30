Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.66.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

