WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Update

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the April 30th total of 849,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WEX traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.23. 7,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

