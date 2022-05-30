Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 14th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $12.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

