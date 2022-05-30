Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 14th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $12.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.19. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.
