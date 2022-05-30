Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.54 million.

Shares of WLDN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.37. 1,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,812. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.26 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $108,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $209,122.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

