William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intuit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $8.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.44. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

Shares of INTU opened at $422.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.54. The company has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

