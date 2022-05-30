William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Ooma in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). William Blair also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Ooma alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ooma from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $344.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.83 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 109.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 64,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 110.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.