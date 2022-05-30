Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in May

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS CANSF opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. Willow Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

