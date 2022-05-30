Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in May

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
OTCMKTS CANSF opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. Willow Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.
