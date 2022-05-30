Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Short Interest Up 42.7% in May

Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the April 30th total of 45,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WBEV has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Winc from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Winc in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Winc stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Winc at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBEV opened at 1.95 on Monday. Winc has a 52-week low of 1.69 and a 52-week high of 14.20.

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported -0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.90 by 0.17.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

