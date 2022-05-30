Winnebago Industries (WGO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/26/2022 – Winnebago Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $62.00.

5/25/2022 – Winnebago Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Winnebago is facing hiccups owing to microchip shortage and scarcity of various recreational vehicle (RV) components. Supply chain challenges are restraining Winnebago’s operations from reaching full production capacity. Rising input costs are also taking a toll on the firm's margins. Winnebago expects manufacturing inefficiencies, logistical constraints and inflationary cost input pressures to continue through fiscal 2022. The company is bearing the brunt of escalating operating expenses over the past several quarters and the trend is likely to continue. Further, concerns of economic slowdown triggered by sky-high inflation, rising interest rates and aggravated supply chain snarls might weigh on RV manufacturers like Winnebago. As such, Winnebago is not viewed as a safe bet and should be avoided. “

5/19/2022 – Winnebago Industries was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Winnebago Industries was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/16/2022 – Winnebago Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $85.00.

5/5/2022 – Winnebago Industries is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Winnebago Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Winnebago Industries is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Winnebago Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE WGO opened at $49.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

