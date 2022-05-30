Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $158.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workday has a one year low of $149.05 and a one year high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

