WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Short Interest Update

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WVFC opened at $14.97 on Monday. WVS Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

