Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Short Interest Update

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,993,300 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 3,919,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.6 days.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEBEF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

