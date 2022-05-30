XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut XPO Logistics from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.86.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO stock opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.