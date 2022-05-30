Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Sells C$173,000.00 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) Director Robert Weir sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$173,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,105,975.16.

TSE:YGR traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 73,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,562. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.20. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.54. The stock has a market cap of C$304.06 million and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark upped their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

