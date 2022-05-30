YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Short Interest Down 23.1% in May

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Raymond James dropped their target price on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in YETI by 1,550.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after buying an additional 983,453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,545,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after buying an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. YETI has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

