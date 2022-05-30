Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Crown posted earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,601. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in Crown by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,132,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Crown by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,769,000 after purchasing an additional 896,027 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCK opened at $106.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.89. Crown has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

