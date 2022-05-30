Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) will post $92.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.07 billion to $100.32 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $67.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $359.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.96 billion to $381.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $339.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.39 billion to $390.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $97.59 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $97.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,270 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

