Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) to post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.25). First Wave BioPharma posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Wave BioPharma.
Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on First Wave BioPharma from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ FWBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.78.
About First Wave BioPharma (Get Rating)
First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.