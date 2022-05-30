Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) to post ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.25). First Wave BioPharma posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Wave BioPharma.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their price target on First Wave BioPharma from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. First Wave BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.78.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

