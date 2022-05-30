Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuCana.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCNA shares. Cowen downgraded shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NuCana by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in NuCana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

NuCana stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. NuCana has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.32.

NuCana Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.