Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) will report ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.92). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 476.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $14,603,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 53.1% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,649 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $3,288,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $4.44 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $208.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

