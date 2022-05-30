Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares in the company, valued at $11,618,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,191. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $148.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.