Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Trevena reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRVN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trevena in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

TRVN opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.