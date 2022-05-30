Zacks: Analysts Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.21 Million

Brokerages expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) will post $176.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.00 million and the lowest is $175.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year sales of $796.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $785.98 million to $805.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $981.41 million, with estimates ranging from $935.03 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AKA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

