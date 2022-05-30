Zacks: Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $634.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $634.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $655.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.15 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $582.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACHC opened at $72.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

