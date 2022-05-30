Zacks: Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $0.71. American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of ($1.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.32) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $456,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after buying an additional 2,538,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,437 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

