Zacks: Analysts Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $534.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $534.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $528.92 million and the highest is $544.80 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $535.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 255,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

