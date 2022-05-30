Zacks: Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $78.32 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.