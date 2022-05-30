Zacks: Analysts Expect Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.84. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $85.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

GRP.U stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.79. 16,711 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.46.

