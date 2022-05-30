Zacks: Analysts Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) to announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $871.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

ICLR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $227.30 on Monday. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $199.01 and a 52 week high of $313.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ICON Public by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.