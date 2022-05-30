Zacks: Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

LVS stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $86,309,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $88,440,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

