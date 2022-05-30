Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to Post $3.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.86. Lennar posted earnings of $2.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $16.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $17.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.13 to $20.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lennar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 60.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 345.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 9.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $81.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.14. Lennar has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.