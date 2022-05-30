Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Post $0.84 EPS

Analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

