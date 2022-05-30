Zacks: Analysts Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.13. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $15.64 on Monday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.73.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

