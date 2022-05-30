Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.19 Million

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) to post sales of $131.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the highest is $135.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $115.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $530.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $544.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $698.46 million, with estimates ranging from $602.30 million to $778.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ACAD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,819 shares of company stock valued at $205,781. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,918,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

