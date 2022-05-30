Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) to report $32.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.40 million and the highest is $33.10 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $27.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $134.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $140.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $177.42 million, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $200.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

AERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $5.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.74. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $910,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 298.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 160,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 120,498 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

