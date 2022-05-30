Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) to post $4.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.32 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $17.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $18.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.27 billion to $21.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Aptiv by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $104.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. Aptiv has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $180.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

