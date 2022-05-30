Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). AxoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in AxoGen by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 55,443 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 92,543 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 48.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 157,504 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXGN stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

