Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Brokerages predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.16. Bentley Systems reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,386,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,946,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.29, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

