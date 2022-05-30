Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) will post $332.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.08 million and the highest is $353.30 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $276.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.43.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $144.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $124.21 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.53 and a 200-day moving average of $163.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

