Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) will post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.34). Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($1.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

CELC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 22.37 and a current ratio of 22.37. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $97.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celcuity by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Celcuity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 311,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

