Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $559.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) will post $559.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $555.00 million and the highest is $566.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $526.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.
CHKP opened at $126.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.