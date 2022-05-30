Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.59. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,867 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 86,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $839,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $93.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $85.67 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

